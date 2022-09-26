Prescott Budget Committee To Meet

The Prescott City Council Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, October 5th, at 4:30 PM, to continue the process of setting the city budget for 2023. The various city departments will receive 15 minutes each to present their budgetary needs and requests for consideration to the committee, and the meeting is scheduled to end after a review of the entire budget, levy, mill rate, and any unfunded needs. The meeting will be held in the municipal building at 800 Borner Street, and is open to the public.