Prescott Daze Recap

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce offers a hearty “Thank you” to everyone for participating and volunteering at the 50th Annual Prescott Daze this year. Chamber Coordinator Casey Johnson said there were a few changes to the weekend event, but it seems to have gone well and was a success, adding that they couldn’t have asked for better weather. Parade awards were announced for Lucille’s for winning Best Business and Grand Marshal Choice, the Prescott Girl Scouts for winning Most Humorous Float, Prescott Middle School for Most Musical entry, and St. Joseph Parish School and the Knights of Columbus for winning Best Civic Float. Float entries for the Prescott Daze Parade are also encouraged to enter their floats in the PHS Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 23rd at 4:30 pm. Line up is at Firehall Field. Contact Josh Fiege by email at FiegeJ@prescott.k12.wi.us to participate.
(Parade Grand Marshal Dave Hove and driver Nick Tuckner. KDWA Photo)