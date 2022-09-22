Sub Shop Donates To UWH

The grand opening of the Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop in Hastings became a windfall blessing for United Way of Hastings, as the sub shop donated $3,000 to United Way to help with cost of programming at United Way. Funds were raised by the purchase of a voucher for a free regular-sized sub. Vouchers were sold at the United Way offices and redeemed at Jersey Mike’s. The promotion ran from September 14th through the 18th. Management of Jersey Mike’s look forward to continued partnership with local charitable organizations.
(Mari Mellick Receives Donation. Photo: Jersey Mike’s)