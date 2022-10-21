2022 Hastings Candidate Forum Held

An audience of nearly 100 people filled the Hastings City Council Chambers on Thursday evening to hear candidates for the Hastings City Council, MN House District 41B, and MN Senate Distrcit 41 present their cases for election in November. Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Barse said that the preparations for the forum went fairly smoothly.
Executive Director of HCTV, Mike Bremer, talked about the importance of an event like this for the public.
Candidates fielded five question each regarding the economy, taxes, business development and employment, and proposed infrastructure improvements. If you missed the live broadcast, it is available on the HCTV Youtube Channel. The candidates for the ISD 200 Special Election will participate in a taped forum, also available on the HCTV Youtube page on Thursday, October 27th.