316 Closure Starts On Wednesday

Motorists on Highway 316 will be detoured beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 as crews connect the southern terminus of 316 to the Highway 61 roundabout, east of Miesville, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The detour is Highway 61, which is west of the intersection with Highway 316. Vehicles that need to reach residences or other destinations on Highway 316 may do so by entering Highway 316 on the north end and traveling south to their access road or destination. Construction on the project is expected to be completed in early November. Learn more on the Project website.