Fasbenders Recognized For Conservation Efforts

The Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is proud to announce Dave and Maureen Fasbender as their 2022 Outstanding Conservationist. According to a press release, the Dakota SWCD Board selected the Fasbenders as this year’s Outstanding Conservationist for their long track record of working with the SWCD and other organizations to improve water quality and soil health. The award recognizes their ongoing commitment to conservation. The Fasbenders manage the family farm where Maureen grew up, land that has been in the family for more than a century. Over the years they have installed numerous water and sediment control basins, grassed waterways, and diversions. Much of their land is at the headwater of Trout Brook, near the Miesville Ravine Park Reserve, and they recently completed a grade stabilization project to reduce the amount of sediment reaching this trout stream.
(Dave and Maureen Fasbender. Submitted Photo.)