River Blades Skaters To Perform With Hamilton

Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton and his Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation will host a Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer fundraising event October 21-22. The events will span two days, beginning with a family-friendly Frozen 5k and ending with an ice show hosted by Scott Hamilton. Selected for participation in this event will be skaters from Hastings’ own River Blades Skate School. Owner/Director Amanda Truax, with her team of figure skaters will be performing on Saturday October 22, at 7:30 PM at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. Olympic Gold Medalist and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton is leading the charge to fund innovative cancer research, encouraging skaters across the country to lace up and Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer. Introduced in 2015, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer is a peer-to-peer fundraising program for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, empowering people and organizations across the country to join the fight against cancer. By working together with healthcare partners like MHealth Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital, CARES believes it’s possible to turn cancer upside down, like Founder Hamilton’s iconic back flips. Tickets are available online.
(Front row: Baysley Strauss, Ellouise Strauss, Marissa Nitti, Chloe Qiu, Ella King, Anna Minard, Amelia Nitti. Back row: Zoe Eschenbach, Cassie Palmersten, Hannah Hoff, Anna Deeg Agrimson, Ella Wald, Clara Girgen, Kennedy McCann, Hanna Isadore, Lauren Destross. Photo credit: Tague Patrick Photography)