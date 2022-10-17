Sterud Named Prescott Kiwanis Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Sophomore Kelsey Sterud. According to a nomination submitted by Spanish teacher, Nicole Jodarski, Kelsey is a highly motivated student who shows tremendous initiative. She’s hungry for knowledge, and she’s always willing to challenge herself to use language in novel ways. Kelsey shows great leadership by volunteering often, asking questions that illustrate her curiosity, and being eager to tackle new challenges and increasingly complex features of language. She helps to create a culture in which it’s okay for all students to take risks. Jodarski’s hope is that Kelsey will continue to grow in proficiency and use Spanish in her future to build bridges and communicate in a global society.
(Kelsey Sterud. Submitted photo.)