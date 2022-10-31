Dalaska Gets Book Published

Hastings Pioneer Room volunteer and historian Shirley Dalaska has written a book tracing the history of local women serving in the military called "Hastings Women Who Served: Civil War Through Korea". In a recent interview with KDWA, Shirley talked about the total number of women that served during this time.
In addition to tracing the history of women in Service, Shirley is also compiling info about historic homes in Hastings.
Learn more and find her book for sale in the Pioneer Room and the LeDuc Historic Estate for $15.
(Shirley Dalaska)