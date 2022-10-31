Power Of 100 Women Donates To Cole Foundation

A group of Hastings business women, calling themselves the Power of 100 Women, recently gathered for an evening event resulting in financial support for a local charity. Melissa Freiermuth, founder of the Hastings Power of 100 Women shares an update from the October event.
Freiermuth indicated that the Cole Foundation was chosen in this event, but the Foundation always seeks more ways to help.
(Cole Foundation Founder Colleen Carstensen Peterson Receives Donation. Photo Source: Power of 100 Women.)