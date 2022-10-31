Durow Farm Nominated

  • Filed under Featured

  • October 31, 2022

  • October 31, 2022

The Durow Family has been farming in the Hastings area for five generations, and were recently nominated for the Excellence in Agriculture Award through the Minnesota Farm Bureau. Amanda Durow recently sat down with KDWA's Mo to talk about the Award. Amanda talked a bit about the farm's history.

Click here for audio

   
She also talked about meeting the Congressional delegation in Washington D.C.

Click here for audio

   
She was glad to have the opportunity to talk about issues important to farmers, such as crop insurance and pricing guidelines. Hear the entire interview on Community In Depth.

Click here for audio


   
(Amanda Durow)

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/10/durow-farm-nominated/

Leave a Reply