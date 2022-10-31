Durow Farm Nominated

The Durow Family has been farming in the Hastings area for five generations, and were recently nominated for the Excellence in Agriculture Award through the Minnesota Farm Bureau. Amanda Durow recently sat down with KDWA's Mo to talk about the Award. Amanda talked a bit about the farm's history.
She also talked about meeting the Congressional delegation in Washington D.C.
She was glad to have the opportunity to talk about issues important to farmers, such as crop insurance and pricing guidelines. Hear the entire interview on Community In Depth.
(Amanda Durow)