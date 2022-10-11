Fatal Accident On Ravenna Trail

On Monday evening, first responders were called to the scene of an accident near the intersection of Polk Avenue and Ravenna Trail, after a motorcyclist reportedly struck a deer. Crews on the scene reported two people were apparently seriously injured at the scene and Ravenna Trail was shut down in both directions as the scene was processed. According to reports, a medical helicopter was en route to the area, but was canceled as one of those involved in the crash apparently died at the scene. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office confirms the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured in the crash and transported to Regions Hospital. The female passenger died at the scene and has not yet been officially identified.