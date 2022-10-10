Hastings Marching Band Named Champions

The Hastings High School Marching Band completed their competitive season in the best way possible, by having been awarded MN State Champions in Class A at the Youth in Music Championships held last weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium. The band has been competing all fall and their season culminated in an all-day competition in Minneapolis. The group returned to Hastings around midnight Saturday night and were welcomed by many residents. The Hastings Marching Band is under the Co-Direction of Emily Chandler and Tom Wentzler, Percussion Directors Josh Walhstrom and Thomas Walker, Color Guard Directors Grace Bauer and Zack Anderson, and Drum Major Sydney Teuber.
(Hastings Marching Band At U.S. Bank Stadium. Submitted photo.)