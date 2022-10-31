Haas Named Prescott Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Freshman Makaria Haas. According to a nomination submitted by English teacher Tania Novak, Makaria has been a phenomenal Honors English 1 student this year. She positively contributes to class discussions, shows advanced skills in her writing, and demonstrates a consistent and exceptional work ethic. Makaria regularly produces quality work in all areas of English Language Arts and continuously pushes herself to excel, never giving up until she reaches her goals. Her respectful demeanor, her high motivation to learn and do well, and her academic excellence make her worthy of being recognized as an outstanding PHS student.
(Makaria Haas. Submitted photo.)