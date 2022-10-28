Trash Can Fire Reported At HHS

The Hastings High School reports that at approximately 2:25 PM last Thursday, they experienced a fire alarm at the high school. Students reported a smoldering trash can in one of the restrooms and a staff member was able to quickly suppress the fire and avoid any potential danger to the building. According to Principal Scott Doran, it appears that this was an intentional act and school staff are investigating the matter. If anyone receives information from their student regarding this incident, please reach out to the high school with that information by calling 651-480-7470.