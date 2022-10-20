Hastings Sophomore Completes Eagle Scout Project

The City of Hastings is happy to report that Marcus Dahlen, a sophomore at Hastings High School, demolished and replaced a retaining wall outside the Hastings Civic Arena as part of a recent Eagle Scout project. According to a City press release, Dahlen coordinated the project and had help from his family and other Scouts with the labor. He spent about seven days over three weekends on the project, which included demolishing and replacing the old retaining wall/planter with new material near the entrance to the arena and putting river rock over plastic along the south wall of the east arena. According to City staff, this area has always been an eyesore consisting of weeds and gravel. He also scraped and painted the arch in front of the building. The City thanks Marcus and the Dahlen family for their hard work.
(Marcus Dahlen. Submitted photo.)