DCSO Sgt. Durdall Retires

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sergeant Scott Durdall is retiring from the DCSO. According to a press release, Durdall joined the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, and was promoted to Sergeant in 2006. Over the course of his career he became very involved in many aspects of the office. He brought the same high level of enthusiasm and drive to each one of his assignments. Scott was a deputy through and through, no matter if he was on-duty or off-duty. Sgt. Durdall’s ability to connect and build rapport with everyone around him will be deeply missed. The DCSO thanks him for his 25 years of service and wishes him the best on his retirement.
(Scott Durdall. DCSO Photo)