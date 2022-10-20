RFPD Welcomes New Officers

The City of River Falls welcomes two new River Falls Police Department patrol officers, Collin Fluno and Paige Harlow. According to a City press release, Officers Fluno and Harlow have successfully completed law enforcement academy and made their official entry into the department with a badge pinning ceremony on October 17th. Deprtment officials congratulate them for their hard work thus far, as well as their commitment to protecting the River Falls community with courage and serving with compassion.
(Pictured from left to right: Collin Fluno, Chief Gordon Young, Paige Harlow. Photo Source: City of River Falls)