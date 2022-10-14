HPD Honors Officers

Hastings Police Chief David Wilske recently announced that he has presented a number of awards at department roll calls to his Police Officers for heroic acts and accomplishments in 2021 and early 2022. In all, 1 Medal of Merit, 5 Life Saving Awards, and 6 Letters of Recognition were presented. Honorees are K-9 Officer Dan Vomastek, Investigator Chad Schlichte, Officers Nick Cross, Chris Weid, Ryan Haedt, Nate Wood, and Paul Young, and Sergeants Ryan Kline, Kyle Linscheid, David Bauer, and Pat Diedrich. The Hastings Police Department is committed to respectful, efficient, and effective service to all who live, work, and visit this beautiful and historic City.