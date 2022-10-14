Red Slide Replacement Under Consideration

The Hastings City Council will be asked to approve a budget adjustment to purchase and install a new hillside slide at Roadside Park. Information provided to the Council indicates that, due to age, obsolescence, and structural damage, the slide was removed after a 20 plus year placement. The City has been working with the manufacturer’s representative for months, and have finally been presented with a suitable replacement slide for Roadside Park. This project will include removal of the old concrete footings, removal and replacement of the poured in place rubber surfacing, and installation of a new hillside slide. City Staff estimate that installation would occur in the spring of 2023. The total project cost is estimated at $44,680. A resolution approving the replacement was placed on the Consent Agenda for the October 17th meeting.