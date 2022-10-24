Pastor Bzoskie Honored

October is Clergy Appreciation Month and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is commemorating the month by recognizing Pastor Jim Bzoskie, the lead pastor of Cornerstone Church in Hastings. According to the DCSO, Cornerstone Chaplaincy has been providing ministry to Dakota County law enforcement officers and their families, Dakota County Jail inmates, and victims of accidents and crime since 1979. Pastor Jim is on-call to the jail staff 24 hours day 7 days a week. Pastor Jim is also the Chaplain for Hastings Police and Fire Departments, helps coordinate the Hastings Community Prayer Breakfast, and is an active member of the Hastings Ministerial Association. In addition to his pastoral and chaplaincy duties, Pastor Bzoskie is a volunteer EMT with Hastings, and serves on the Hastings Public School Advisory Board. The DCSO thanks Pastor Bzoskie for his dedicated service to the community.
(Pastor Jim Bzoskie. Photo Source: DCSO)