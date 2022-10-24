Prescott K9 Casey Grant Contest

The Prescott Police Department is currently in the running for a grant to help with their K9 program, and encourage the community to participate. According to the Department, they are in the running for the grant through Aftermath Cares. Voting is done in one of two ways, where each person can vote once per day starting today through the 31st at AfterMath.com/k9-grant. Visit the K9 Grant page and find K9 Casey, and click to vote. Also, on Facebook (@aftermathcares) and Instagram (@aftermathk9grant), follow and comment on the daily post with the agency name, city, and state. A link to the Aftermath website is available here.