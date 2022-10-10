Property Taxes Due

Property taxes on Dakota County real estate for the first half of 2022 are due Monday, Oct. 17. According to state law, the county will assess a penalty for late payments. The penalty depends on the tax amount, property classification, and when the payment is made. Penalties are listed on the back of property tax statements that were sent to residents earlier this year. Property taxes can be paid online, by phone or by mail. Mailed payments must be postmarked by midnight Oct. 17 to be considered timely. Payments can also be made in person at the Dakota County Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings, Dakota County Western Service Center service desk, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, and the Dakota County Northern Service Center service desk, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul, from Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. For more information, call 651-438-4576 or visit DakotaCounty.us and search property taxes.