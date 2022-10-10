On Sunday October 9th, at 6:36 PM, the Miesville Fire Department was paged for a report of a kitchen fire at Wiederholt’s Supper Club in Miesville. Firefighters arrived within five minutes of the page and found all occupants had safely evacuated the building. Staff members used a fire extinguisher to control the fire prior to the arrival of the fire department. Firefighters made entry and found the grill had rekindled after extinguishment by staff. Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked for fire extension. Miesville Fire remained on scene for approximately one hour completing overhaul and ventilation. There were no injuries to any customers, staff, or firefighters. After investigation, it was confirmed that the fire was contained to the grill. Minor damage occurred to a small area of the kitchen. There was no structural damage to the building. Miesville Fire would like to thank the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Communications Center, and Wiederholt’s Staff for their assistance with the incident. According to Wiederholt’s Supper Club, the restaurant will be closed this week with tentative plans to reopen Friday October 14th.