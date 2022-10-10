Wiltermuth Named Kiwanis Student of the Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Senior Owen Wiltermuth. Wiltermuth was nominated by Band instructor Jason Canfield, who said that “Owen is in HS Band and in the Jam Lab class. As a percussion member in Band, he has continuously helped the Band with fixing equipment, changing drum heads, loading and unloading equipment without even being asked to do so; he simply looks for areas where he can help. Owen shows up to every event with enthusiasm. In Jam Lab, he is very creative, always creating something new and wanting to share. He also helps others find solutions to using the recording software. Overall, Owen is someone I can trust and rely on to be involved, to help the Band, and help create a more positive experience for everyone involved. Owen is simply a great student to have in class.”
(Owen Wiltermuth. Submitted Photo)