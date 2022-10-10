Sunset Soiree At Freedom Park Raises $22K

Staff and management of the Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park report that the Sunset Soiree held last weekend was a success. According to the Freedom Park Newsletter, over 150 people came to Freedom Park for the Soiree with an Oktoberfest twist. The newly opened space accommodated everyone very nicely. Freedom Park gave special thanks to Rush River Scenic for completing their part of Phase 1 of the building renovation in time for the event. Freedom Park raised $22,206 this year. The goal was $25,000 and donations are still being accepted. Visit the Donations page of FreedomParkWI.org to donate.
(Sunset Soiree. Freedom Park Photo)