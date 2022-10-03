Scully Honored

On Friday, Hastings law firm SiebenCarey announced that Michael Scully, attorney, partner and shareholder at the firm, has been selected as a 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers honoree. Scully focuses his practice on the areas of workers’ compensation, personal injury and auto accident insurance litigation. According to a press release issued by SiebenCarey, admitted to the Minnesota State Bar in 1997 and the Federal District Court in 2004, Scully is qualified as a mediator by the Minnesota Supreme Court. In 2016 and 2018, he received “Lawyer of the Year” recognition by The Best Lawyers in America. Scully has been recognized by Minnesota Super Lawyers for eight consecutive years. A native of Hastings, Scully obtained his B.A. from St. John’s University. He then worked for more than 15 years with government, nonprofit and education organizations before receiving his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.