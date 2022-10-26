Spectro Holds Grand Opening For New Warehouse

Spectro Alloys in Rosemount held an open house on Wednesday to showcase a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse on the Spectro property. The distribution center helps streamline the production, shipping and receiving processes at Spectro Alloys, which provides recycled aluminum ingots to regional die casters and foundries. Spectro Alloys President Luke Palen commented on the impact the center will have for the company.
The crown jewel of the new center is a 145-foot long mural that hangs over the loading dock, created by muralist Adam Turman, out of Golden Valley. Adam talked about creating the mural.
Spectro continues to plan for future expansion and is seeking more workers. Visit SpectroAlloys.com to learn about employment opportunities, and visit AdamTurman.com to see more of his works.
(From left to right: State Senator Greg Clausen, Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste, Spectro President Luke Palen, Artist Adam Turman. KDWA photo)