HPD Officer Haedt Recognized

  • October 26, 2022

The Hastings Police Department reports that Officer Ryan Haedt was recently recognized by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety for his DWI Enforcement efforts in 2021. According to HPD, Bill Hammes, from the Office of Traffic Safety, presented Officer Haedt with a “DWI All-Star” hat and pin, following a nomination from HPD Sgt. Ryan Kline. The hat and pin were presented during a recent Roll Call at the Department. The Hastings Police Department continues to stop impaired drivers and works tirelessly to keep streets safe. Remember, if you’re buzzed, find a sober ride.

(Pictured, l to r: Bill Hammes, Officer Ryan Haedt, HPD Sgt. Ryan Kline. Submitted photo)

