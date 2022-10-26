Abe The Eagle Lands

The Hastings Prescott Area Arts Council reports that Abe the Eagle has landed in Prescott. According to a news release issued by the Council they are very excited to have “Abe” take up residency in Prescott this year, and they extended thanks to the City of Prescott for their investment in this effort and the city workers for installing the statue at the riverfront. They also thanked artist Dale Lewis for sharing his talents with Prescott and all that come to visit. The Eagle stands watch near the railroad bridge at the lower end of Orange Street.
(Workers Place Abe the Eagle.)