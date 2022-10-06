Utecht To Sing Anthem At Gobble Gait

Gobble Gait is thrilled to announce that Ben Utecht, Hastings native and renowned Super Bowl XLI champion, speaker, author, and artist, will sing the national anthem to start the 25th anniversary Gobble Gait on Thanksgiving morning. Ben is a 1999 graduate of Hastings High School where he played three sports and participated in five choirs. He went on to be a Super Bowl participant during his four years as an NFL tight end with the Indianapolis Colts. Utecht became a full-time musician and a professional speaker after his fifth and career-ending concussion, sharing his journey with head trauma and the importance of mental health. He is also a successful Fortune 500 speaker with his “Believe In Culture” speaking program which highlights how the right culture improves performance and creates high performing teams. For 25 years, Gobble Gait has been a Thanksgiving tradition, raising over $1.5 million to support Hastings Family Service. Early bird pricing ends October 31st, so register now at GobbleGait.com.
(Ben Utecht. Submitted photo.)