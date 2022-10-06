Intek Submits Plans For Expansion

Intek Plastics has submitted plans to the City of Hastings for an expansion of the manufacturing facility on Spiral Boulevard in Hastings, and an initial step of the process will occur on Monday, October 10th, when the Hastings Planning Commission will review and discuss the Site Plan for the Building Addition. The Planning Commission will meet at 7 PM in City Council Chambers at City Hall to deliberate the Site Plan and make a recommendation to the full Council. The meeting is open to the public.