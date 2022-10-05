Medevac Called To Hastings

On October 5th, at 3:09 PM the Dakota County Sheriff?s Office was dispatched to 1900 block of Rhoda Avenue for a possible explosion. While the Sheriff?s Office was responding to the residence the adult male patient self-transported before the Sheriff?s Office arrived on scene. The patient was intercepted near the Hastings Civic arena where he was air lifted to Regions Hospital with serious injuries. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the community and the Sheriff?s Office is currently investigating the incident.