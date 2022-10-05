HPD Officer Rinowski Honored

The City of Hastings recently congratulated HPD Community Engagement Officer Whitney Rinowski, who was recognized at a recent MN Crime Prevention Association annual conference, for her success in the Community Engagement role with the Hastings Police Department. According to information released by the City, Officer Rinowski has worked diligently with the homeless population to locate housing, dealt with a number of quality-of-life concerns for the residents of Hastings, and has been a huge asset with coordinated services to assist those with mental health concerns.
(Officer Rinowski Receives Award. Submitted Photo.)