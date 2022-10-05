UWH Commissioners Sought

United Way of Hastings (UWH) is seeking individuals interested in serving on its Board of Directors beginning in January 2023. This is an opportunity for individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Board members support the work of UWH in the areas of Education, Health, and Financial Empowerment, with a focus on Youth. Members provide mission-based leadership and strategic governance. For a complete description of Board member qualifications and responsibilities, visit UnitedWayOfHastings.org. Applications are due by October 31.