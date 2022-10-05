River Cleanup Held In Prescott

Living Lands and Waters, the only so-called “industrial strength” river clean-up organization like it in the world, recently asked to visit the Prescott area to remove trash from the shorelines of the St. Croix/Mississippi Rivers. According to the City, armed with a group of volunteers from Accredited Investors Wealth Management of Edina, and a generous donation of a roll-off dumpster from GFL (formally P.I.G.), Living Land And Waters held a work-day which removed 3,201 pounds of trash, plastics, tires and cement from the rivers. The group of approximately 30 volunteers enjoyed lunch in town, packed up a large portion that was collected for recycling, and headed out with a promise to come back to Prescott again in the future. The City would like to thank Living Lands and Waters and the volunteers from AIW Management as well as Dave Deml at GFL for their contributions.
(Volunteers Clean The River. Submitted Photo)