Farmington Firefighter Promoted

The Farmington Fire Department reports that Firefighter Mark Jones has been promoted to Crew Leader with the Department. According to the Department, in addition to the hundreds of training hours it takes to become a firefighter, Crew Leaders go through an additional 150 plus hours of training and testing in the areas of fire instructor, incident command, fire officer and incident safety. Crew Leaders obtain these abilities and skills through intense instruction and rigorous practice in order to “ride up” as an officer of Engines, Ladder, or Rescue, and confidently lead a crew on any emergency scene.