2023 Budget Forecast Set For Release

MN State Representative for District 52A, Rick Hansen, reports that the November budget forecast is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, December 6th. According to Hansen, this budget forecast will set the tone for the next biennium as the Legislature determines what to prioritize. For the last fiscal year, the 2022-23 biennium had a surplus of $9.25 billion. The final legislative actions used only about $2.2 billion of that surplus, leaving $7 billion on the bottom line. Hansen says that recent revenue results have exceeded expectations, hinting that the upcoming budget projection could exceed $10 billion.