PRESCOTT AND HASTINGS NEWS AND NOTES
On Wednesday, KDWA learned of some news regarding Hastings and Prescott athletics.
Prescott
In Prescott, Katrina Budworth was named by WSN to the Senior Point Guard Award Watch List. Budworth is one of the top players in the Middle Border Conference, and leads a Cardinal team that is expected to be one of the top teams in the State this season under first year coach Owen Hamilton. The list will eventually be trimmed down later in the season before a winner is named.
Prescott’s boys basketball team has its first ranking of the season. The Cardinals are ranked #8 in Division 3 in the first ranking. The Boys’ first game at Durand-Arkansaw was postponed due to the winter storm and will be made up on December 5. The Cardinals are led by Jordan Malmlov and Dallas Wallin and return many pieces from last season’s team.
Ava Salay has been named the top recruit in Wisconsin in Girls Golf for the Class of 2023. The Multi-time defending state champion has already signed her National Letter of Intent to golf for the Wisconsin Badgers. Rhi Stutz is the 17th ranked player in the class, and Maddie Reiter is the 41st.
Hastings
During Friday’s Girls Basketball home opener, several legends of Hastings athletics will be honored on the schools Wall of Honor. The ceremony at halftime will honor Dick Cragg, John DeWall, Terry Hartman, Jackie Kranz, Bob Majeski, Greg Sandkamp and Al and Sandy Storlie for their “exemplary service to Hastings athletics”. KDWA will broadcast the game live and will have coverage of the ceremony.