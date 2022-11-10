Brand Marks Final Day With Prescott
November 10, 2022
November 10, 2022
Friday, November 11th is the final day of employment for Prescott City Clerk Jayne Brand. Beginning her career in Prescott in 1998, she has announced her retirement, effective on the 11th. She did say she has some plans to fill her time.
Jayne has been both the City Administrator and the City Clerk.
