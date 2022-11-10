Brand Marks Final Day With Prescott

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 10, 2022

  • November 10, 2022


Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /homepages/44/d436206668/htdocs/wp-content/themes/graphene/inc/loop.php on line 1214

Friday, November 11th is the final day of employment for Prescott City Clerk Jayne Brand. Beginning her career in Prescott in 1998, she has announced her retirement, effective on the 11th. She did say she has some plans to fill her time.

Click here for audio

   
Jayne has been both the City Administrator and the City Clerk.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/11/brand-marks-final-day-with-prescott/