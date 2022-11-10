ISD Board Deliberates Records Request

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 10, 2022

  • November 10, 2022


Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /homepages/44/d436206668/htdocs/wp-content/themes/graphene/inc/loop.php on line 1214

At a special meeting held on Wednesday evening, the ISD 200 School Board deliberated more information regarding Policy 206, to include Data Privacy considerations, because of a request that Director Carrie Banaszewski Tate made regarding correspondence that she wanted to review. Director Tate.

Click here for audio

   
Director Stephanie Malm urged that caution be used when considering these actions.

Click here for audio

   
The Board approved a motion for the legal correspondence between June and November to be made available to all Board members for review.

Click here for audio


   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/11/isd-board-deliberates-records-request/