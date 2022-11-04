Continuing with coverage regarding the book “Gender Queer” and in response to information provided by KDWA on Friday, Candidate Todd Kullmann is quoted as saying he sees a lot of distraction, and thinks the teachers need to be more focused on educating the students and not putting what we see in the news and in our culture into the classroom, other than giving an opportunity for students to be critical thinkers about it. About the book, Kullmann said, “It needs to come off the shelf”, calling images “vulgar and pornographic”. KDWA has reached out to candidate Pam Onnen and we are waiting for a response.
Candidate Responds to Book
Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /homepages/44/d436206668/htdocs/wp-content/themes/graphene/inc/loop.php on line 1214
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/11/candidate-responds-to-book/