Th eCity of Hastings reports that a contractor hit a water main stub in the area of Northridge Drive and General Sieben Drive in Hastings on Friday morning. Public Workls Supervior Mark Peine says City Crews were on scene to capp the leak and flush hydrants in the are. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates on this story.
Water Main Break Reported in Hastings
