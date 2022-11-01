CF Couple Assists With Ian Recovery

Relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida are ongoing, and a local couple from Cannon Falls have jumped into the effort with both feet. Chris and Sarah Horvath packed up an RV and their four children as disaster relief coordinators with Adventures in Ministry. Due to timing of the hurricane, they were called to Fort Myers.
She said that the effort right now still centers on cleanup.
Adventures in Missions hopes to have 3,000 people sign up to help over the course of 2023, and you can learn more at Adventures.org.
(Stock photo)