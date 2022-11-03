Cottage Grove Names “Mayor For A Day”

Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey has announced that he will step aside from the Mayor’s seat for one day on November 16th, to allow 8-year-old Cottage Grove resident Mackenzie to preside over the City, and participate in the City Council meeting on that day as “Mayor For A Day”. According to a press release, Mackenzie wrote the winning essay for this year’s Mayor for a Day contest. The city received 35 entries, and in hers, Mackenzie outlined her vision for Cottage Grove as a place where everyone feels welcome. As a Spanish immersion student, Mackenzie plans to teach some Spanish phrases to city employees, and she wants Cottage Grove to be a city where residents can get the help they need regardless of the language they speak. Mackenzie also wants to keep the city parks and trails clean and accessible, with plans to add more as the city grows.
(Cottage Grove Mayor For A Day, Mackenzie. Submitted photo)