HASTINGS GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE WRAPS UP 2022 SEASON

The Hastings Girls Swim and Dive team wrapped up its 2022 season with a successful state meet that saw one swimmer take All-State honors. In a message to KDWA, Coach Katie McAlpin outlined the completion of the season for the team. Back in October, the JV Conference meet saw 9 swimmers representing the Raiders. 85% of the races resulted in best times. Three relays finished in the Top 6, but the meet is not scored. Two seniors, Shannon Olsen and Chloe Robinson were celebrated.
The Raiders then had the Section 3AA meet. 15 Raiders swam in this meet, leading Hastings to a third place finish. The Raiders sent Ava McNamara to State in the 100 fly and 100 breast, where she set section records. Kira Aarness qualified in the 200 IM, and the Raiders sent two relay teams as well. Four of the five events swam at State resulted in the Raiders making the finals. The 200 Medley Relay of Ashtyn Stewart, Ava McNamara, Josey Larson and Clara Birken finished 16th earning an All-State Honorable mention, while the same can be said for the 200 Free relay of McNamara, Lila Salzman, Lauren Jenkins and Aarness who finished 15th. McNamara earned All-State honors with a third place finish in the 100 fly, and a 6th place finish in the 100 breast in the last meet of her high school career. Emma Carter was honored at sectionals as a senior for her contributions to the program as well.
In the message sent to us, McAlpin closed with “As a coach, when you end a season, you reflect on how the season went. Not just from a stats point of view, but from a growth point of view. Each season as coaches we choose a few themes that we want to follow and “teach” to our team. This year I chose Purpose, Perspective and Practice. Through Purpose the girls came up with a team purpose to work for together. It was super cool to see them come together, create it, and live it. We worked on Perspective; why we are here(at the pool), our team, our selves, our failures and our successes. Our girls worked through a handful of ups and downs through out the season and I believe really embraced it. In practice we had extra focus on the little things making the big things work better. We saw this through their swimming and diving. Though out this season our team really came together and supported each other. It was so refreshing to see. I am so very proud of all of them!”