Intek Expansion Moves Forward

The City of Hastings is proud to announce that Intek Plastics has selected its Hastings headquarters for an $8 million-plus investment in a 60,200-square-foot expansion. The City Council approved the expansion plans at its October 17 meeting. The expansion will be adjacent to its building at 1000 Spiral Boulevard and will include additional manufacturing and warehousing capacity and create 46 new full-time jobs with an average hourly wage of $32.54 plus benefits. According to a press release, Intek Plastics was also considering a location in Ohio. As a result, the City partnered with Intek Plastics and the Greater MSP Regional Partnership and applied for and received funding from the State of Minnesota’s Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) and Job Creation Fund (JCF). Those funds are from business attraction and retention programs operated, by the State of Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).