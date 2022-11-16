Hastings Holiday Tree Lighting On Small Business Saturday

  November 16, 2022


The Hastings annual tree lighting ceremony with Mayor Mary Fasbender will be held at 5:30 PM on the north side of City Hall on Saturday, November 26. The Good News Gang!, a children’s choir from Our Saviors Evangelical Lutheran Church, will perform. Shop, eat and have fun at the Holiday Hoopla, 8:30 AM to 6 PM, in downtown Hastings, sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. Visit the Hastings Downtown Business Association and Visit Hastings MN Facebook pages for details. The City of Hastings encourages everyone to shop local and support Hastings business during Small Business Saturday.

