VFW Donates To Dakota United Hawks

Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210 in Hastings reports that to help support the Dakota United Hawks Adaptive Floor Hockey Team, the post has made a donation of new player warm up jackets and gameday gear. According to a VFW post on social media, the Dakota United Hawks are composed of cognitively impaired athletes from the area. Hastings VFW Post 1210 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of United States military, veterans, their families, our local community, and its youth. Learn more about the VFW and the Dakota United Hawks on their Facebook pages.
