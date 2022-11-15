Lewis Sculpture Gets Toothbrush

Local artist Dale Lewis continues his unique approach to upcycling materials into wildlife art, and reports that he recently provided “dental care” for a work of his currently on display in Iowa. According to Lewis, Dr. Jay Lala, of Central Park Dentistry in downtown Mason City, IA, purchased a four-foot tall beaver, Bucky, made of masonry nails. This summer, Dr. Lala commissioned a toothbrush for Bucky, who stands watch outside his office. Lewis delivered the toothbrush for Bucky while on his way to Ames, IA, to de-install a Lewis & Art Exhibition traveling exhibit at Reiman Gardens. He said the de-install went well and the weather was great for mid-October, and a welcome relief after the bitter cold and high winds he experienced during the installation in April. Learn more about Dale and his art at ArtistDaleLewis.com.
(Dale Lewis, Bucky and Dr. Lala. Submitted photo)